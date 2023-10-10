New facilities inaugurated at NITTTR

October 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

As architects of the nation’s future, the role of educators is more critical than ever before and it is important to embrace the possibilities of technology, said Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating several new infrastructure facilities at the National Institute of Technical Teacher Training and Research (NITTTR) in the city. “Teachers bear a significant responsibility in nurturing students’ curiosity in science and technology as well as skilling the youth and making them future ready. Our teachers are the torchbearers of knowledge, and NITTTR has been on the forefront of empowering educators for the last six decades,” he said.

Mr. Sarkar said that NITTTR proved that teachers were not just purveyors of information, but were embodiments of wisdom, guiding students to the path of enlightenment.

Among the infrastructure facilities inaugurated were an international hall of residence for international clients, the Prof. A.P. Jambulingam Guest House to augment existing residential facilities, and the Aditya Hall at the APJ Abdul Kalam Academic Complex. An educational television (ETV) studio for developing e-learning content was thrown open and the Minister said that this underscored their commitment towards providing cutting edge facilities for educators.

“While technology is a powerful tool, it is the educators and students who will determine the true impact of these infrastructure facilities. The next 25 years leading up to 2047 are crucial for the nation’s progress, and we should equip the youth with the tools they need to thrive,” he added.

Usha Natesan, Director, NITTTR Chennai, was present on the occasion.