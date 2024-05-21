GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Neurosurgeons in Chennai remove tricky brain tumour using eyebrow keyhole technique

The doctors claimed that there has been no recorded medical literature on an eyebrow keyhole approach to remove an insular tumour and hence, this was a first-of-its-kind surgery. 

Published - May 21, 2024 04:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Hrishikesh Sarkar, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Apollo Cancer Centre Chennai, demonstrating the insular brain tumours through transformative eyebrow keyhole on May 21, 2024. (From left to right) Dr. Pradeep Balaji, Consultant – Neurosurgery, ACC Chennai, Dr. Vignesh Sayeerajan, Consultant – Neurosurgery, ACC Chennai, Dr. Agnetia Vinoth, Consultant – Neurosurgery, ACC Chennai and Mr. Harshad Reddy, Director – Group Oncology and International are in the picture.

Dr. Hrishikesh Sarkar, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Apollo Cancer Centre Chennai, demonstrating the insular brain tumours through transformative eyebrow keyhole on May 21, 2024. (From left to right) Dr. Pradeep Balaji, Consultant – Neurosurgery, ACC Chennai, Dr. Vignesh Sayeerajan, Consultant – Neurosurgery, ACC Chennai, Dr. Agnetia Vinoth, Consultant – Neurosurgery, ACC Chennai and Mr. Harshad Reddy, Director – Group Oncology and International are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

A 46-year-old woman from Chennai, diagnosed with a tumour in the insular lobe of her brain, was successfully treated using a minimally-invasive approach by Apollo Cancer Centres, Chennai.

The Centre’s team of neurosurgeons used an innovative way to access and remove a tumour nestled within the delicate folds of the insular lobe. 

The insula, which is embedded within the cerebral cortex, is known to pose significant challenges for surgical intervention as it is surrounded by vital areas controlling functions such as speech and movement. 

At a press conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Hrishikesh Sarkar, senior neurosurgery consultant at Apollo Cancer Centres, said, in the conventional approach, surgeons would have to navigate through intricate blood vessels to access the insula, risking paralysis, stroke, and language impairment. 

Alternatively, Dr. Sarkar said, the keyhole approach via a miniscule incision in the eyebrow allowed a safer and direct route to the insula. This minimised risks, post-operative pain, and shortened hospital stay, he added.

Agnetia Vinoth, neurosurgery consultant at Apollo Cancer Centres, said the team used neuronavigation, a system for image-guided neurosurgery, and performed a simulation surgery using a 3D-printed model of the patient’s brain prior to the actual surgery. The patient was discharged from the hospital within 72 hours of the surgery and is doing well so far, he said.

The doctors claimed that there has been no recorded medical literature on an eyebrow keyhole approach to remove an insular tumour and hence, this was a first-of-its-kind surgery. 

Harshad Reddy, Director-Operations, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals, said, “We anticipate a shift towards more minimally invasive techniques that promise even greater precision and efficacy in cancer care.”

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.