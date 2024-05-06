GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NEET was easy, not many tricky questions, says a section of candidates

May 06, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Students entering a center to take the NEET

Students entering a center to take the NEET | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A section of candidates who attempted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Chennai on Sunday for admissions to medical courses felt that the paper was easy.

“All questions in the biology section were from the NCERT books. Physics was difficult because the questions were worded tricky,” said Ekta Mittal, who took the test for the first time. She had pursued an integrated program with her school, and had been preparing for the exam since Class XI.

In the State, over 1.5 lakh people had registered for the test, which was held in 499 centres. As many as 24 lakh candidates had registered for the exam across the country. Candidates whom this correspondent spoke to said that they had attended either in-person classes at private coaching centres – from month-long crash courses to year-long courses, or integrated classes – or attended tuitions. “The NEET syllabus was reduced, making it easy for students to prepare. This year’s chemistry questions were easier than last year. There were many direct questions, particularly from the SCERT textbook,” said V. Ezhilarasi, teacher at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar. P. Radhika, who had prepared for the exam by herself, said that she found the paper “easy to tackle”, and only physics questions took some extra time to solve. Government school students, who were spoken to, too found the paper easy. “I had prepared for the exam only over the last month as I had to concentrate on my Class XII public exams. The exam was easy, and even physics questions were manageable. Only repeated practice was necessary,” said T. Kavitha, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar. She had attended tuition classes and relied on YouTube videos to prepare for the test.

A section of students who had taken up the one-month crash course offered by the State government for the test, found that most of the questions were from their textbooks. “Only about 5% of the questions were from outside the textbook content, but the questions were easy overall,” said Priya. S, a government school student.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.