Move to suspend MRTS services between Beach and Chepauk postponed

June 08, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway has decided to postpone the suspension of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services between Chennai Beach and Chepauk stations.

Officials of the Chennai division of Southern Railway confirmed the withdrawal of the proposal. The services are currently being operated from Chennai Beach to Velachery. The proposal to truncate services was taken to facilitate the construction of the fourth line from Beach to Egmore and was dropped due to opposition from commuters.

The leaking of an internal circular about the suspension ofMRTS services at Chepauk for seven months last week shocked the commuters.

Railway sources said that although a final decision was yet to be taken, a circular withdrawing the earlier plan to suspend the MRTS services at the Chepauk station would be released in a day or two.

A senior official of Chennai division said that at the meeting held on Wednesday it was decided to put on hold the suspension of services at Chepauk.

New plan likely

He said: “We are finalising a scheme in consultation with Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Transport Secretary. It will be ready by the end of this week after which a new plan would be drawn up.”

The Southern Railway has sought a fresh proposal for the fourth line project without affecting the MRTS services by taking the feedback of the senior officials of the Chennai division.