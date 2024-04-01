Motorists want OMR to have accident-free riding surface

April 01, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - CHENNAI

Accidents on the carriageway of Rajiv Gandhi Salai and its former service lanes are very common sights. These are small accidents when two-wheeler riders do not see a hole or climb over a difficult piece of concrete slab and are not reported.

Motorists taking the IT Corridor say that the least that those who manage the road can do is get rid of such uneven surfaces. “We can manage potholes since those are expected on any road. However, the broken slabs, steel pieces and plastic barricades being used to close duct openings are difficult to navigate. A small miss would lead to the vehicle to skid,” said B. Narayanan, a resident of Sholinganallur.

S. Wilson, a resident of Perungudi, said that in several stretches the road surface near Tidel Park has been cold milled but the road has not been re-laid immediately. This too has led to two-wheeler riders finding it difficult to ride. “The concrete laid to cover holes in the carriageway has not been done properly, especially near the Thoraipakkam signal. At Perungudi on the main carriageway, a duct has been kept open and this unnecessarily takes up riding space. Last of all pedestrians are given a raw deal with no proper space for them to walk,” he said.

Motorists said that traffic police, which concentrates more on catching two-wheeler riders who dont wear helmets or dont have documents, should ensure free flow of traffic at all times. “The police only regulates traffic during peak traffic. They are not seen at other times. They should raise the issue of bad roads with the Chennai Metrorail and make them re-lay the road at least in stretches.”