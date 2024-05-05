Motorists killed in head-on collision near Sriperumbudur

May 05, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two motorists were killed in a head-on collision near Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

A senior officer of the Kancheepuram Police Commissionerate said Venkatesan, a resident of Thandalam, was riding his two-wheeler on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. When he was crossing a junction, another two-wheeler, ridden by Rajesh of Sivanthangal, ran into him. In the collision, Venkatesan was killed on the spot, and Rajesh, who was admitted to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, died of injuries later. The Sriperumbudur police have filed a case and are investigating.