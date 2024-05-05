GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Motorists killed in head-on collision near Sriperumbudur

The Sriperumbudur police have filed a case and are investigating

May 05, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two motorists were killed in a head-on collision near Sriperumbudur on Saturday. 

A senior officer of the Kancheepuram Police Commissionerate said Venkatesan, a resident of Thandalam, was riding his two-wheeler on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. When he was crossing a junction, another two-wheeler, ridden by Rajesh of Sivanthangal, ran into him. In the collision, Venkatesan was killed on the spot, and Rajesh, who was admitted to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, died of injuries later. The Sriperumbudur police have filed a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.