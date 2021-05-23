Mobile shops to hit the road

GCC sets up helplines 9499932899 or 044-45680200; Govt. to regulate prices

Starting today, Greater Chennai Corporation will permit 2,635 mobile shops to sell essential commodities in all residential areas of the city between 6 a.m. and noon.

Zonal level officials will issue permit for these shops. The government will regulate the prices of commodities.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi held a meeting with traders’ associations at Ripon Buildings on Sunday in the presence of senior police officers, CMDA and horticulture department officials to finalise the number of shops and regulations for them. Mr. Bedi stressed on the need to sell all items, including vegetables, fruits, flowers, eggs and bread in 15 zones during the lockdown.

As many as 2,635 mobile shops would sell essential commodities along 40,000 streets of the city, said Mr. Bedi.

The traders’ representatives, however, said only vegetables, fruits, and flowers would be sold.

“The sale of egg and bread may not give adequate profits, like vegetables and fruits. Eggs are perishable, causing a loss to the trader. So we may not sell eggs and bread. But we may sell eggs if we are forced by the government,” said a trader.

Residents can call 9499932899 or 044-45680200 if mobile shops did not visit their area or for any other grievances pertaining to essential commodities. Mobile shops will be sent to the areas and their number might be increased after a few days based on demand.

Door delivery of groceries by Big Basket, Sunny Bee, Reliance and Pazhamudir will be permitted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Traders who attended the meeting said the prices of vegetables were expected to fall this week.

Y. Edward, president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, South Chennai North District, said the traders had requested the police to allow mobile shops without any hindrance.

“The police should not punish those who sell essential commodities in vehicles. This will determine the success of the initiative,” said Mr. Edward.