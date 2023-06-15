HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MIOT to launch tibia nail advanced system for treating tibial fractures

Tibia nail advanced system has benefits of soft tissue sparing, minimal skin incision, faster functional recovery, no chances of infection and less hospital stay, says Ramaprasad Jasthi, head of the department of orthopaedic surgery, MIOT International

June 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ramprasad Jasthi, director of trauma and head of department, orthopaedic surgery, MIOT International, explaining the features of tibia nail advanced system at a press conference in Chennai on Thursday. Mallika Mohandas, chairperson of the hospital, is at left.

Ramprasad Jasthi, director of trauma and head of department, orthopaedic surgery, MIOT International, explaining the features of tibia nail advanced system at a press conference in Chennai on Thursday. Mallika Mohandas, chairperson of the hospital, is at left. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

MIOT International is launching the tibia nail advanced system for treatment of fractures.

Ramprasad Jasthi, director of Trauma and head of department, Orthopaedic Surgery, MIOT International, said fractures of the legs were the most commonly seen, particularly involving young motorists. “Every year, we see at least 800 to 1,000 cases of this fracture alone,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He elaborated on the traditional methods for treating tibial fractures such as plaster technique and treating with external fixation. Keyhole procedures help in preserving the bone biology and fast recovery.

“We are launching the tibia nail advanced system… This system has multiplanar angle stable interlocking screws that help in holding the bones stable. Stability of the fixation is important,” he said.

The supra-patellar nailing method is a keyhole procedure that involves a small incision made at the top of the knee joint, through which a specially designed nail is inserted into the tibia.

Tibia nail advanced system has benefits of soft tissue sparing, minimal skin incision (keyhole procedure), faster functional recovery, no chances of infection and less hospital stay, Dr. Ramprasad said.

Mallika Mohandas, chairperson, MIOT International, was present.

Related Topics

Chennai / private health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.