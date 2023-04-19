Minor two-wheeler rider killed in accident near Alandur subway

April 19, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 16-year-old youth died after the two-wheeler he was riding hit a Metro Rail concrete structure on G.S.T. Road, near Alandur subway, in the early hours of Wednesday. The pillion rider, also aged 16, who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment in the Government Royapettah Hospital. The Mount Traffic Investigation Wing are investigating.

The police said Mohammed Riyas, a resident of Haji Street in Alandur, had gone to the mosque for fasting and prayer as part of the Ramzan month. He and his friend Mohammed Logan, after finishing their prayers, were going towards G.S.T. Road on the motorcycle from the Alandur subway when he lost control over his vehicle and hit the concrete median of the Metro Rail. Riyas died of head injuries on the spot.

The Mount Traffic Investigation wing sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.