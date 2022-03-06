Minjur desalination plant under maintenance
Northern parts of the city to get water from Puzhal from March 8 to 11
There will be no water supply from 100 mld desalination plant at Minjur due to maintenance work being taken up between March 8 and 11. Northern parts of Chennai will get water supply from Puzhal treatment plant.
According to a release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, water supply from the plant will be stopped from 8 a.m. on March 8 to 10 a.m. on March 11. Areas such as Madhavaram, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi will not get supply from the desalination plant.
Alternative arrangements have been made to supply water from the Puzhal water teatment plant for these areas.
Residents may contact the following area engineers of the CMWSSB for any urgent requirement: Area-I 8144930901 (Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam); Area-II 8144930902 (Manali); Area-III 8144930903 (Madhavaram); Area-IV 8144930904 (Vyasarpadi, Patel Nagar) and Head Office Complaint Cell 45674567, 28451300.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.