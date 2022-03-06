Minjur desalination plant under maintenance

Special Correspondent March 06, 2022 18:05 IST

Northern parts of the city to get water from Puzhal from March 8 to 11

The desalination plant at Minjur. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

There will be no water supply from 100 mld desalination plant at Minjur due to maintenance work being taken up between March 8 and 11. Northern parts of Chennai will get water supply from Puzhal treatment plant. According to a release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, water supply from the plant will be stopped from 8 a.m. on March 8 to 10 a.m. on March 11. Areas such as Madhavaram, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi will not get supply from the desalination plant. Alternative arrangements have been made to supply water from the Puzhal water teatment plant for these areas. Residents may contact the following area engineers of the CMWSSB for any urgent requirement: Area-I 8144930901 (Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam); Area-II 8144930902 (Manali); Area-III 8144930903 (Madhavaram); Area-IV 8144930904 (Vyasarpadi, Patel Nagar) and Head Office Complaint Cell 45674567, 28451300.



