This month’s books expand your mind and help you to change the way you live

Words of Wisdom

Immunity + Revitalise in 28 days By Dr.Mickey Mehta and Sanjeev Kapoor; Harper Collins Publishers India

Immunity Plus: Revitalise in 28 Days By Mickey Mehta and Sanjeev Kapoor | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

The coronavirus has made everybody conscious of their immune system and now everybody wants to do everything that would strengthen their immunity and help them to stay healthy.

To help take a holistic view and lead an optimally healthy life, chef Sanjeev Kapoor and fitness guru Mickey Mehta have collaborated to create an easy-to-follow schedule to integrate the mind-body-and-spirit connection. Drawing from the best of ancient wisdom and modern science, the authors show how one can revitalise and restore the life force with daily yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

While regular exercise supports the immune system by strengthening our bones, muscles and circulatory system, a vital diet also helps to boost resilience and protect our health. Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a four-week daily meal plan consisting of vegetarian dishes made with nutrients that help to ward off diseases. The inputs from both the experts are a value addition to enhancing the body’s natural defences.

A Luxury Called Health-A Doctor’s Journey Through The Art, The Science and The Trickery of Medicine By Kavery Nambisan; Speaking Tiger

A Luxury Called Health - A Doctor's Journey Through The Art, The Science and The Trickery of Medicine | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

A surgeon by profession, Dr Kavery Nambisan has penned down this memoir starting from her days as a student at St Johns Medical College, Bengaluru. Her journey reflects the highs and lows of her medical career of more than four decades in rural and small-town India.

The book is a life lesson in understanding that prevention of illness is far more crucial than waiting for the medicos to offer a cure. The author talks about how her work in the deep interiors broadened her skills, brought achievements and failures in equal measure. It helped me realise social welfare is essential in a country like ours, given the inequities, she writes.

The real stories of her patients make for a compelling read . From her experience of treating Sudha in Mokama, Bihar, who was determined to walk after she was immobilised when her in-laws set her afire; the construction workers in Lonavala, Maharashtra, who insist on quick-fix solutions to the illness so that they do not miss their daily wage; about a four-year-old child mauled by a leopard in the hills of Tamil Nadu and had to be driven 40 kilometres of gutted roads for medical attention; to the daily work of treating snake bites, skin diseases, tuberculosis, epileptic seizures and, lately, Covid-19. Kavery sensitively examines the evolution of the medical practice. And she shows how with safe practices people can choose to remain healthy.

His Voice by Rima Pande; The Write Place

His Voice By Rima Pande | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

In a sensitive portrayal of deep family roots and unspoken bonds across generations, author Rima Pande brings the real-life story of her father’s disability and chronicles how family support is important in tiding over every physical and mental crisis.

After two consecutive strokes, her father was rendered bedridden, immobile and speechless in the last two years of his life. Rima immerses herself in her father’s consciousness to become his voice and reminds the reader how fragile life is but never to let go of hope.

In the process, she also discusses everything about paraplegia (paralysis of the lower body) and how to come to terms with it.

Vignettes of love of primary caretakers, including her mother, extended family members, friends and medical attendants, are woven into the book to help readers focus on a sense of realism and resilience and find patient-appropriate directions in caregiving.

It is a revelation on how to interact with people who are not fully functional. As a vital input, the author also mentions how there is a one in four chance of getting a stroke in one’s life and how one-third of stroke survivors are severely impaired. “The risk of chronic conditions increases the probability of events that can lead to varying levels of physical or mental disability,” she writes and shares how critical it is to maintain the dignity of a person who is in a helpless state.

LifePass-Drop Your Limits, Rise To Your Potential by Payal Kadakia; Hachette India

LifePass-Drop Your Limits, Rise To Your Potential By Payal Kadakia | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

The author introduces the LifePass Method, which is described as a unique method of goal setting that helps you to hone your feelings, weed out unnecessary distractions and lead a successful and peaceful fulfilling life based on your desires. When Payal Kadakia let go of the pressure to achieve a traditional kind of success, she tuned in to her calling and shares how she was able to change her approach to life and live healthy and positive.

The book is like an easy guide that tells you how to focus on what’s meaningful to you by embracing and loving yourself first. Instead of all the time struggling to live up to other peoples’ expectations, the author writes, it helps to push past that and hear your voice. To be able to turn failure into learning opportunities and set actionable goals that align with your dreams to give the most happiness. And when you are happy, you have your peace of mind which in turn keeps you healthy lifelong. But it is always about taking that first step towards wellness, she says.

It’s Your Decision- Do It NowBy Sharath Shanth;Silverspun

Its Your Decision: Do It Now By Sharath Shanth | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

This is a handbook on how to beat procrastination and make meaningful choices in everyday life. It carries the author’s insights on simple emotions to asking the right questions to oneself.

The author writes, procrastination is one of the leading causes of failure, and that gives us unhappiness. “If you do fail when you attempt something, that failure may lead to your next great success,” he says and focuses on ‘Do It Now’ as the mainstay of his book.

As somebody who speaks seven languages and has climbed the Mount Everest, Sharath Shanth effortlessly argues there is never a more critical time in your life than ‘now’. But it is human nature and most people tend to delay decisions that could change their lives for the better. Instead, most people make excuses and find reasons for not making the next move. The book attempts at handholding readers to change the way the human mind is wired to think about tasks and their timelines. It explores 18 everyday aspects that could make our daily living positive and happier.

