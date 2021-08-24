Mild tremors felt in parts of Chennai

The earthquake had struck west central Bay of Bengal at a depth of 10 km, about 320 km northeast of Chennai and 296 km southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Mild tremors were felt in some parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon, after an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale of moderate intensity hit Bay of Bengal.

Residents of several areas, including Besant Nagar, Porur, Nungambakkam, T.Nagar and Pattabiram said they felt the tremors in their residences around noon. No damage to property has been reported so far.

S.Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the seismology division of the Meteorological department recorded the data.

The earthquake had struck west central Bay of Bengal at a depth of 10 km, about 320 km northeast of Chennai and 296 km southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. As it occured in the ocean around 12.35 p.m, the impact of the earthquake was felt in some parts of the city. However, no tsunami warning has been issued by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, he said.

The department would continously monitor the ocean through its division.