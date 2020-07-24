Migrant workers return as work on Chennai Metro’s phase I extension project resumes

Many migrant workers, who left the city after March because of the COVID-19 lockdown, are being brought back to complete Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s phase I extension project.
Sources in Metro Rail said many workers from Jharkand, Bihar and West Bengal were being brought back in buses to work at the site. “Initially, we had very little manpower and it was a struggle to carry out the work. Now, we have about 400-500 workers. The work should pick up well and should get better in the coming weeks,” a source said.
The ₹3,770-crore phase I extension project will run for about 9 km from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar. Although this stretch was to be completed in June, it has been delayed because of the lockdown. Work on the project, which employed over 3,000 workers, had to be stopped.
“The workers were willing to come back after spending time with their families. Because they also need money to send home. So, those who wanted to return were brought in buses. The construction of stations and other viaduct work is on now. We are hoping to finish it as fast as we can,” another source said.
According to CMRL officials, precautionary steps had been in place ever since the lockdown was imposed a few months ago.
