Chennai Metrowater’s two depot offices in Anna Nagar Zones will begin functioning from new premises from May 10.

A press release said Metrowater depot office-100 will be shifted to 4/1, Kovil Street, Kilpauk and the depot office –101 will operate from a new premises on New Avadi Road, Kilpauk near Kilpauk Water Works from Friday. Residents may contact these offices to register their complaints and remit tax and charges. For details, contact Metrowater engineers at 8144930908/222/223.