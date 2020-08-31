Metro ready with QR code tickets

Finally, after several months of planning, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has decided to introduce QR code-based ticketing whenever the services resume.
Although the QR code-based ticketing has been in the works for a long time, soon after COVID-19 outbreak, Metro decided to speed up the process to make it a contactless transaction for the passengers. Now, the facility is ready to be rolled out and a passenger has to show this at the automatic fare collection gate and pass through.
Metro had two options for tickets, namely smartcards and tokens and passengers could purchase them either through the counter or from ticket vending machines. But owing to the pandemic, it has been thinking of doing away with the tokens since many staff and passengers will handle them and sanitising tokens would be difficult.
Sources said QR code ticketing will be easy and quick for a passenger to use. The passenger will have to just open the CMRL app and click on the option to generate a QR code ticket and once payment is made through a digital wallet, the code will be created. This will be implemented all through the 45- km network and in each station there will be one AFC gate wherein the gate will accept this QR code-based ticket. “The idea is to facilitate contactless travel for passengers; and of course passengers need not waste time standing in a queue to buy one from the vending machine or the counter,” an official said.
Sources said it was not clear whether these QR codes could be used for parking of vehicles.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath