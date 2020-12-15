Metro rail trial run, signalling test on north stretch likely next week

Focus will now shift to completing the work on stations, according to CMRL

A month ahead of the opening of the northern stretch, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to conduct a signalling test and a trial run with a locomotive next week, sources said.

CMRL is likely to open the 9-km phase I extension project between Washermanpet and Wimco Nagar by the end of next month.

According to CMRL officials, they planned to run the locomotive engine this week but for some reason, it had been pushed to next week.

“The signalling test too will be a trial to check how it functions; if there are any hitches, they have to be rectified now before the final signalling software is handed over by next month,” an official said.

The locomotive is operated usually before the opening of any stretch after the track is laid. “It is a routine process; the real test is when the train is operated and the working mechanism of all the systems such as signalling, overhead cables, telecom and others are checked. There is still no decision taken on when the trial run with trains will commence,” another official said.

Sources said while the trial run and checking of systems were set to begin, focus would be on completing the construction of stations along this stretch. “Compared to last month, the speed of construction of stations has picked up; but this is not enough. They have to significantly gain speed to finish it on time next month for the inauguration of this stretch,” he added.