Metro Rail one-way ticket to cost ₹5 on December 3 and 13

The special pricing has been announced on the occasion of Chennai Metro Rail Foundation Day

December 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters will have to purchase tickets via QR Code, PayTM, PhonePe, and WhatsApp to avail of the benefit. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Commuters of Metro Rail can get tickets for ₹5 for a one-way trip if they purchase tickets via QR Code, PayTM, PhonePe, and WhatsApp on December 3 and December 13. On the occasion of Chennai Metro Rail Foundation Day, this special fare pricing has been announced, according to a press release.

Schedule change

Since the number of travellers has risen on Sundays, Chennai Metro Rail trains will operate at a 10-minute frequency from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a seven-minute frequency between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will be a train every 15 minutes from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

