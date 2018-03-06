Medicos go on strike

Urge MCI to revise rules to bring back 50% quota

Government doctors went on strike on Monday to press for reservation in postgraduate medical seats.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association said the country had strengthened the rural health services by reserving 50% of seats in the State share in PG medical seats to serving doctors.

This academic year (2018-19), the State has on offer 1,585 seats, including 396 seats in PG diploma courses. Half of the seats will be given to the Central pool, leaving the State with around 792 seats.

Candidates who are already in government service and private candidates who have qualified the PG NEET are vying for these seats.

The State has not yet released the merit list. The State has a system of awarding extra marks to students who serve in difficult and remote health posts prior to applying for PG programmes.

A committee constituted by the State last year following the Supreme Court verdict, had identified 16 districts with health centres that are categorised as difficult or remote areas. The committee had not only recommended that the State government continue the 50% reservation for in-service doctors but also advised that the doctors serving in remote areas be awarded additional marks.

31% vacancies

“The revision of Medical Council of India rules last year meant no reservation of PG seats in radio diagnosis, orthopaedics and other specialty degrees for in-service doctors. This has resulted in 31% vacancy in the posts for doctors in district and taluk hospitals,” said N. Gnanaprakasam, president of the Association.

The All India Federation of Government Doctors Associations, which will meet on March 10 and 11, will come up with a decision to restore the reservation for in-service doctors, said secretary J. Kathirvel.

At the Institute of Child Health the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association held a demonstration by blindfolding themselves with black cloth, demanding 50% reservation in PG seats. The association wanted the government to take action to ensure that the MCI revises its rules and brings back the reservation for doctors in government service.