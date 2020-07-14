Mechanised boats to resume operation from Kasimedu today

After a break of over 110 days, mechanised boats will leave the Kasimedu fishing harbour on Wednesday.
Sources in the Fisheries Department said around 3,000 passes had been issued to those who have work inside the harbour. “Those without passes will not be allowed to enter. We will ensure temperature checks for those entering,” the official said. Of the 1,000-odd mechanised boats, only around 150 will leave due to a lack of migrant workers.
A senior official said only wholesale auctioneers will be allowed, while retailers will have to purchase from the markets at Chintadripet, Red Hills and Pattalam. Gradually, local fishers from neighbouring villages will also be allowed.
“We need to begin restoring normalcy because this is a question of livelihood,” the official said.
However, G. Arasu of the Chennai Chengai Singaravelar Visai Padagu Meenavar Sangam said they were worried about retailers not being allowed inside. “About 70% of our catch is small fish, which can only be sold by retailers,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath