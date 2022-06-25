Mayor launches campaign on recycling waste

Citizens urged to segregate garbage before handing it over daily

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday launched a campaign to reuse, recycle and reduce waste in the city.

Mayor R. Priya launched it on the Marina beach in the presence of students, volunteers and non-governmental organisations. She visited households to create awareness about reducing, reusing and recycling of waste. Officials urged the residents to segregate waste to reduce the quantity of waste sent to dump yards.

The campaign has been launched to ensure that pollution at dumpsites was controlled. Pointing to the challenges faced by residents in the vicinity of Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumps, the volunteers will persuade residents to support source segregation. The civic body has already set the target of achieving 75% segregation in two weeks.

The Corporation officials have planned to distribute pamphlets in each of the 21 lakh households. Over 7 lakh students, volunteers from NGOs and 19,000 conservancy workers were expected to create awareness.