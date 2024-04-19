GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

’Matter of concern’: NGT directs TNPCB, WRD to file reports on ‘forever chemicals’ in Chennai waterbodies

April 19, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The bench noted the presence of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — synthetic chemicals that do not degrade in the environment — in surface level waters, groundwater, and even treated water treatment plant near the lake. 

The bench noted the presence of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — synthetic chemicals that do not degrade in the environment — in surface level waters, groundwater, and even treated water treatment plant near the lake.  | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concerns about the presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in Chennai waterbodies. 

Taking suo motu cognisance of chemical contamination in Buckingham Canal, Adyar River, and Chembarambakkam Lake based on news reports on a study done by Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the bench noted that the presence of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — synthetic chemicals that do not degrade in the environment — in surface level waters, groundwater, and even treated water treatment plant near the lake. 

PFAS are known to have adverse health effects such as liver damage, hormonal imbalance, immune system effects, and even cancer.

According to the study, groundwater near the Perungudi dumpyard contained 2.72 nanogram per litre (ng/L) of perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS), significantly exceeding the EPA’s safe level of 0.02ng/L. 

Interestingly, it was observed that the concentration of all eight target PFAS tested increased in the treated water of the water treatment plant compared to the raw water. The study called for an advanced polishing treatment system that can remove PFAS from water as the conventional water treatment only makes them more prevalent.

“It is a matter of concern. You should take action,” the bench said and directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Water Resources Department, and the secretary to Environment, Climate Change departments to file reports on the issue. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.