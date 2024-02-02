Massive fire breaks out in electronics scrap warehouse near Ambattur

February 02, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

A fire accident near Pattaravakkam in a warehouse containing electronics and household appliances has resulted in thick smoke around the locality on Thursday night. More than five fire tenders from various places have been rushed to douse the fire in the warehouse.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services department said an emergency call was received in the control room where scraps of electronics and household appliances were stored. A team of personnel from the Ambattur fire station were involved in bringing the fire under control with fire tenders from Villivakkam, J.J. Nagar, Red Hills, Kolathur and Ambattur assisting the rescue personnel.