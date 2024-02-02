GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Massive fire breaks out in electronics scrap warehouse near Ambattur

February 02, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire accident near Pattaravakkam in a warehouse containing electronics and household appliances has resulted in thick smoke around the locality on Thursday night. More than five fire tenders from various places have been rushed to douse the fire in the warehouse.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services department said an emergency call was received in the control room where scraps of electronics and household appliances were stored. A team of personnel from the Ambattur fire station were involved in bringing the fire under control with fire tenders from Villivakkam, J.J. Nagar, Red Hills, Kolathur and Ambattur assisting the rescue personnel.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.