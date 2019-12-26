Margazhi to offer a lot more this time

In the city’s expansive cultural firmament, there is always enough space for anything that is creative and comes from the heart, even if it is not strictly Carnatic music, during Margazhi.

Devotional film-based songs by renowned playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam fits that bill to a T. Along with members of the Sruthilaya band, lead by Suresh, the vocalist, who has recorded thousands of songs in a career of 54 years, will be performing popular devotional numbers from films at two locations — Sivananda Memorial Auditorium, Maraimalai Nagar at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday; and at Bharath Kalachar’s YGP auditorium at 6.30 p.m. on Thirumalai Pillai Road in T. Nagar on January 4. “I consider it a service to be performing for the audience who love me. We have chosen songs that will be liked by all kinds of audiences. Though these are film songs, they are religious by nature. Both the programmes will not be very similar,” he said.

Songs like Jo Jo Achuthananda from the film Annamayya are likely to be formed by Mr. Balasubrahmayam and his group. Actor and Bharath Kalachar secretary Y. Gee. Mahendra said it was a much-anticipated show.

Rafi’s magic

At Bharath Kalachar, Mohammad Rafi’s magic will also come alive this Saturday evening, with Bhopal-based singer Prasan Rao, whose voice resembles that of Rafi, performing. “Last year, I had performed in Chennai, and surprisingly, the hall was packed. I hope this year too, they will enjoy numbers like Naache mann mora, Phir miloge kabi, Dil thera diwana, and Diwana hua baadal,” he said.

Film producer Pyramid Natarajan, who is putting together the concerts at the Sivananda Gurukulam Auditorium; artistes including Aruna Sairam; violin vidwans Ganesh- Kumaresh and Rajhesh Vaidya will be performing at the venue. “It was opened in April and this is the first cultural festival happening here. Hundreds of local residents are attending the concerts,” he said. The festival was inaugurated by industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti.

Another festival that happens during the season is the Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha, which was earlier the Oorur Olcot Kuppam Vizha. The first event will be the Thirunar Vizha at the Raga Sudha hall on January 18 and 19. “It will be held at Royapuram, Ennore, at Metro stations, and the big festival will be at Pulicat,” said environmental activist Nithyanand Jayaraman.