Chennai

Manorama’s son in hospital after consuming extra dose of sleeping pill, condition stable

64-year-old singer and actor Boopathy was recommended the pills for health reasons

Boopathy, son of late actor Manorama, has been admitted in hospital after he reportedly consumed an extra dose of sleeping pills. His condition is said to be stable.

Mr. Boopathy, a singer and actor, is 64 and the only son of veteran actor Manorama who died in 2015. He lives in Neelakanda Mehta Street, T. Nagar.

Mr. Boopathy has been recommended a dose of sleeping pills for health reasons. On Tuesday evening, there was no response from his bedroom and his son found him lying, unresponsive, on his bed. He suspected his father might have consumed an extra dosage of sleeping pills in error, he was taken to the Apollo Hospitals and given treatment. Later on, he regained consciousness. On information, Mambalam Police went to the hospital and conducted a preliminary enquiry.

