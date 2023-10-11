HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manager of money exchange firm robbed of ₹30 lakh in Chennai 

Police said the victim was waylaid by a gang of three, who knocked him off his motorcycle and stole his bag of cash

October 11, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A gang waylaid and robbed the manager of a money exchange firm, of ₹30 lakh in Chennai, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. 

Police said Sakthivel, a manager at his relative’s firm in Koyambedu, was taking the cash on his two-wheeler from Parry’s Corner to Koyambedu, when seven persons riding three motorcycles knocked him down, at around 8.30 p.m. at the traffic signal near St. Andrew’s Church on E.V.R. Salai.

When Mr. Sakthivel fell, one of the assailants snatched his cash bag. When he tried to resist, the assailants brandished a weapon and took away the bag.

The Egmore police have launched a search for the perpetrators.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.