Chennai

Man stabs lender during spat, arrested

The police have detained A. Pandian, 62, of Ekkatuthangal on charges of attempt to murder after he assaulted Kannan of Pillayar Koil, Ekkatuthangal, in Guindy station limits on Monday. The accused was arrested and the weapon used in the assault was seized by the police.

Pandian had borrowed ₹2 lakh from Kannan’s wife Devi two years ago. The accused did not heed Devi’s repeated demands to return the money. On Monday, Ms. Devi and Mr. Kannan went to Pandian’s house.

During a heated argument, Pandian stabbed Mr. Kannan with a knife. Immediately, Ms. Devi and a few neighbours rushed Kannan to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Based on Devi’s complaint, the police arrested Pandian on Tuesday evening. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.


Sep 23, 2021

