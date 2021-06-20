Man out on bail murders friend

The police are searching for a 25-year-old for murdering his friend in his house at Adambakkam. He had murdered another friend in the same house a year ago and was out on bail.

According to the police, Edwin alias Karg is a ganja peddler. Last year, he was arrested for killing his friend Manikandan in a drunken brawl. He was released on bail recently, and invited his friends — Ajit Kumar, Ravi and Dinesh Kumar — to his home for a party.

A fight broke out after Edwin questioned why they did not help him get bail earlier. Ravi and Dinesh left the house but Ajit Kumar, who was drunk, fell asleep there.

Edwin dropped a concrete flower pot on his head and murdered him, the police said. He then fled the spot. Neighbours alerted the police after finding the body.

Personnel from the Adambakkam police station retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and they are searching for Edwin.