Man held for raping woman at knife point 

Published - May 08, 2024 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women Police, Koyambedu have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly trespassing into the house of a school teacher and raping her at knife point in Nerkundram.

The victim has been identified as a 31-year-old woman living with her husband, an auto-driver, and two daughters in Nerkundram. On Monday night, her husband left the house on work to drive his autorickshaw. The woman had left the door of the house open at night since it was too hot.

Past midnight, an unidentified person, who was in an inebriated condition, entered the house while she and her two daughters were asleep. When the woman attempted to raise an alarm, he put a knife on the children and raped her.

Subsequently, she called out for help. On hearing her cries, the neighbours surrounded him and thrashed him. Police personnel who reached the spot sent the woman and the accused man who was injured to hospital. Later, a medical examination confirmed the rape.

Based on a complaint from the woman, the police arrested the accused, identified as J.Paul Raj, 38, of Chinmaya Nagar on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

