Man escapes from being hit by train at Pallavaram station

October 04, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 66-year-old man escaped unhurt after falling onto the path of an oncoming train at Pallavaram railway station on Wednesday. A senior official of the Government Railway Police said when Ravi was walking on the platform of the railway station, he fell onto the track when a suburban train bound for Tambaram was on the line. The loco driver, despite applying the brakes, could not stop, but the senior citizen escaped unhurt by safely lying between the tracks under the engine. He was rescued by the Railway Protection Force and sent home to Thirumazhisai. The train set off after a 30-minute delay.