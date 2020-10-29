Chennai

Man ends life after losses in online games

A 26-year-old man ended his life as he lost huge money owing to his addiction to playing online rummy, alleged his friends. However, police said the reason for his action was yet to be ascertained.

The victim has been identified as Kumarasan, a native of Adanool village in Villupuram district. He was staying with his friends in Perambur and working as a collection agent in a private bank. He used to play online games during leisure and lost a lot of money. He stayed alone during the puja holidays. On Tuesday night, he ended his life. The Sembium police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

