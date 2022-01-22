Chennai

Man clad in a delivery executive uniform held for selling ganja

A 30-year-old man from Odisha was arrested by police for selling ganja to youth, including IT staff and college students on Rajiv Gandhi Salai here.

Following an information, Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi constituted a special team of personnel, which mounted surveillance on the road and intercepted a man, clad in a food delivery executive uniform near a popular eatery.

On searching his baggage, police seized 1.2 kg of ganja in parcels and his vehicle. The accused was identified as Prakash Kumar Senapati, 30. He came to the city a few months ago and worked as a security guard at a construction site. Later he became a ganja seller to earn money. He was wearing a delivery executive uniform to evade arrest.

He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody. Police are probing whether he has any links with other peddlers in the city.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 4:24:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-clad-in-a-delivery-executive-uniform-held-for-selling-ganja/article38307856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY