Man clad in a delivery executive uniform held for selling ganja

Police seized 1.2 kg of ganja in parcels from him

A 30-year-old man from Odisha was arrested by police for selling ganja to youth, including IT staff and college students on Rajiv Gandhi Salai here.

Following an information, Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi constituted a special team of personnel, which mounted surveillance on the road and intercepted a man, clad in a food delivery executive uniform near a popular eatery.

On searching his baggage, police seized 1.2 kg of ganja in parcels and his vehicle. The accused was identified as Prakash Kumar Senapati, 30. He came to the city a few months ago and worked as a security guard at a construction site. Later he became a ganja seller to earn money. He was wearing a delivery executive uniform to evade arrest.

He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody. Police are probing whether he has any links with other peddlers in the city.