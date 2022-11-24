  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of stealing 11 soveriegns of jewellery in Karapakkam

The police recovered the stolen jewellery and restored it to the complainant

November 24, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maduravoyal police arrested a 31-year-old man on charge of stealing 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house in Karapakkam on Wednesday. 

The police said Natarajan, a resident of Dharmaraja Nagar in Karapakkam, filed a complaint stating that 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from his on the night of November 15 when he forgot to lock the ground floor of his house.

The Maduravoyal police, based on his complaint and on verifying the surveillance camera footage, identified the accused as S. Suresh of Alapakkam and arrested him. The police recovered the stolen jewellery and handed it over to Mr. Natarajan. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.