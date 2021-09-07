Chennai

Man arrested for sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

The Ennore All Women Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in the Madhavaram station limits on Monday.

A senior police official said a case was filed at the Ennore All Women police station by the parents of the 10-year-old girl about a private security guard making sexual advances and verbally abusing her daily when the victim used to play outside the house.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the police team, on inquiry, found that V. Ramesh, a resident of Shanmugapuram in Thiruvottiyur, was trying to sexually harass the girl. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline 1098 for children in distress).


