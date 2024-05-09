Man arrested for cheating job aspirant of ₹20 lakh

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi City Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job at an information technology (IT) firm in Bengaluru.

The police identified the suspect as Tamil alias G. Deepak of Ernavur, who worked as a data analyst at Plintro. He promised the complainant D. Srinath, 28, of Ernavur a permanent job at Cognizant and received a total of ₹20 lakh from him. He also told the aspirant that he might get a salary of ₹80,000 per month and a good alliance for marriage.

Fake identity card

The police said Deepak took Mr. Srinath to the Cognizant premises in Bengaluru on the pretext of an interview. He then told the latter to wait outside while he went and spoke to the firm’s human resources department. Upon his return, Deepak told Mr. Srinath that the appointment order would reach him soon. He later forged a employee identity card and gave it to Mr. Srinath, the police added.