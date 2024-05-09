GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man arrested for cheating job aspirant of ₹20 lakh

The suspect received the money on the pretext of arranging a job at an information technology firm in Bengaluru

Published - May 09, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi City Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job at an information technology (IT) firm in Bengaluru.

The police identified the suspect as Tamil alias G. Deepak of Ernavur, who worked as a data analyst at Plintro. He promised the complainant D. Srinath, 28, of Ernavur a permanent job at Cognizant and received a total of ₹20 lakh from him. He also told the aspirant that he might get a salary of ₹80,000 per month and a good alliance for marriage. 

Fake identity card

The police said Deepak took Mr. Srinath to the Cognizant premises in Bengaluru on the pretext of an interview. He then told the latter to wait outside while he went and spoke to the firm’s human resources department. Upon his return, Deepak told Mr. Srinath that the appointment order would reach him soon. He later forged a employee identity card and gave it to Mr. Srinath, the police added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.