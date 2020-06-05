Chennai

Make new action plan to clean Marina Beach, High Court tells Chennai Corporation

The Additional Advocate General told the court that civic officials were busy working to contain the spread of COVID-19 and hence, required more time.

The Madras High Court on Friday granted four weeks time for the Greater Chennai Corporation to come up with a new timeline for issuing identity cards and push carts to vendors on Marina beach, streamlining the fishermen on the loop road and carrying out other such works.

Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar granted the time after Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal told the court that the officials of the Corporation were busy working to contain the spread of COVID-19 for over two months and hence, required more time.

Accepting the submission, the senior judge in the Bench said, the cleaning of the entire stretch of Marina could be taken up when the situation normalises and the government begins taking steps for reviving the economy. He wanted a new action plan to be submitted in the court.

