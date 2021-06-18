Major fire reported in tyre factory at SIPCOT near Gummidpoondi

A major fire broke out in the stock yard of a tyre recycling plant at SIPCOT Thervoy Kandigai Industrial Park, near Gummidipoondi, in Tiruvallur district, on Friday.

The SIPCOT Industrial Park houses a few factories which focus on manufacturing tyres for motor vehicles. The fire broke out from the area where used tyres are stocked, at the yard of a tyre recycling plant, in the early morning hours.

On receiving information, personnel of Fire and Rescue Services from Gummudipoondi, SIPCOT and Thervoy Kandigai were pressed into service. After fighting until Friday afternoon, they brought the fire under control. Pathirivedu police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the cause.

Meanwhile, yet another fire accident was reported at the railway yard in Tambaram. Wooden material kept there was gutted in the fire, said Fire Department sources.