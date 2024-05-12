GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madhavaram Horticultural Park suffers from lack of maintenance

Updated - May 12, 2024 11:56 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 11:55 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
The 2.5-acre freshwater pond, where coracle and pedal boat rides brought cheer to residents, is in need of a clean-up. Owing to the construction of a Metro Rail station, the park’s main gate is blocked and part of the compound wall has been knocked down.

The 2.5-acre freshwater pond, where coracle and pedal boat rides brought cheer to residents, is in need of a clean-up. Owing to the construction of a Metro Rail station, the park’s main gate is blocked and part of the compound wall has been knocked down. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Despite spanning 22 acres, the Madhavaram Horticultural Park is difficult to spot from the road — owing to the construction of a Metro Rail station here, its main gate is blocked and part of the compound wall has been knocked down, with no signage visible.

Touted as one of the largest green spaces in north Chennai, the park, opened in 2018, is a welcome respite in this busy locality, but its maintenance leaves much to be desired. While the section next to the entrance is well kept and lush green, further in is a different story: dustbins are overflowing, plastic bottles litter the grass everywhere, and several of the plant beds are neglected.

Needs a clean-up

The 2.5-acre freshwater pond, where coracle and pedal boat rides brought cheer to residents, is in urgent need of a clean-up. Its banks are messy with overgrown vegetation, the water in the fountain is dirty, one of the children’s play areas is dysfunctional with a broken seesaw and missing swings, and the pathway for walkers is in poor shape. “It has become somewhat dirty now because the dustbins are not being emptied regularly,” said a resident of Vyasarpadi, who had come to the park with a friend.

Set up at a cost of ₹5.97 crore, the park, run by the Tamil Nadu Department of Horticulture, is the second such botanical garden in the city, the first being Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road, and is divided into sections for fruit, ornamental and medicinal plants, among others. However, there is next to no signage in the park for various locations, no information boards about the nearly 700 species of ornamental and medicinal plants it is home to and many of the promised amenities, including a maze, artificial water cascade, and aviary, have either not materialised or are not within sight.

A resident of New Gummidipoondi, who had come to the park for the first time, said it was a lovely space, but its upkeep could be better. Last year, while presenting the Agriculture Budget, Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam announced a beautification project for the park — it was to be expanded, and a musical dancing fountain added at a cost of ₹5 crore. Park personnel said that however, no money has come in as yet.

Inadequate funds

The park receives approximately 1,000 adults and 500 children on weekend days, but the number could go up if the entrance was not obscured, a staff member said. “We are not able to maintain the park adequately without funds. We do not have enough ground staff needed to do the work necessary on a park of this size — for instance, we need a security guard to ensure adults/older children do not use the play equipment meant for young children,” a staff member pointed out.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.