Loop Road bus stops: questions of safety and comfort

May 04, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Recently, civic activist C.R. Balaji pointed out the danger of fast-moving traffic and bus commuters being stuck in the same coordinates, sharing deadly road space. It would tantamount to bleach and ammonia coming together in the same cleaning bowl. On Marina Loop Road, two places illustrate this dangerous mixing.

At the Santhome Church bus stop and further up, at Pattinapakkam bus stop, commuters have to keep their feet planted on the road while waiting expectantly for their buses. These are two of three bus stops gouged out of their natural habitats and relocated on Loop Road due to Metro Rail work.

All the three bus stops serve commuters headed towards MRC Nagar. The first of the three, Light House bus stop has been moved out of Kamarajar Salai, and it has found a safe nook diagonally opposite the D5 Marina police station on Loop Road. A makeshift shelter has been established by the side of the road, and commuters wait for buses ensconced in a safe space.

In contrast, the Santhome bus stop and Pattinapakkam bus stop, relocated to Loop Road from Santhome High Road, does not offer the commuter a bus shelter, let alone one safely tucked into the sidelines. Commuters share the road with motorists. On these patches of Loop Road, motorists come at a fast clip. Mulling over possible outcomes emerging from this situation, Balaji sought the installation of speed breakers ahead of these bus stops. In fact, he sought them for all three bus stops, while adding a tone of emphasis to the request for Santhome Church bus stop.

According to the latest word about it, the request has reached the ears of the Bus Route Road Department of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Balaji explains why he added an emphasis to the demand where Santome Church bus stop was concerned. “When schools reopen after summer, this bus stop on Loop Road would be bustling. It would serve students of close to half-a-dozen schools located on a small band of Santhome High Road, near Santhome Church. Commuters, including students, would alight at this bus stop, cross Loop Road, and trudge through a narrow strip of a pathway to access this section of Santhome High Road. To board buses at this stop, they would have to undertake this journey in reverse. On both occasions, they have to cross Loop Road with its fast-moving traffic. Hence, the need for speed breakers.” Balaji explains.

By the same token, this bus stop (as well as Pattinapakkam bus stop) would need shelters. They are both busy and Chennai summer extends beyond summer.

At both these stops, besides a board, there is none of the other things that usually go with a stopover — that is, if one discounts the hapless commuters. This situation is decidedly odd when the location of the Pattinapakkam stopover is taken into consideration. It is right outside the Pattinapakkam bus terminus.