Lok Sabha polls | Chennai Corporation Commissioner goes paragliding to emphasise on 100% polling

April 12, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a novel manner, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan went paragliding early on April 12 at Thiruvanmiyur Beach to raise awareness on the need for 100% voting in elections.

He said there are 18 types of programmes planned under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) of the Election Commission of India to be done in the 35 booth areas in the city where low voter turnout - less than 40% - was noted in the 2019 elections. The paragliding activity was open to the public under SVEEP from April 11 to noon on April 12.

Following this, he also headed the ‘My Vote, My Right’ campaign at a private college in George Town. Programmes were recently held at the Chellammal Women’s College in Guindy to inform first-time voters on the importance of elections and voting.

Later, he flagged off the vehicle at the Ripon Buildings with differently-abled for a signature campaign across the city under SVEEP.

A training session was also held for election micro-observers at Amma Maaligai on the premises, along with DEO, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) S.P. Amith and many officials. There will be a session for the observers before April 19 on the guidelines, the DEO said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, so far, along with police personnel, a total of 1175 postal ballots - of which 410 were collected in Chennai North parliamentary constituency, 344 in Chennai South and 421 in Chennai Central.

“This time, to improve voter turnout, the GCC has emphasised Armed Force personnel, who may be posted in different locations to register as well through a special drive. In business districts like in T.Nagar and Pondy Bazaar, in government quarters like Todd Hunter Nagar, in 228 urban poor locations and 588 high-rise buildings, the campaign was carried out through resident welfare associations. Arrangements for people to tackle heat - such as shamianas and pandals have been made at booths as well,” he said.