Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha polls | BJP gives importance to merits, not to dynastic politics, says Smriti Irani

Congress and the DMK opposed the steps taken by the Union government to grant 33% reservation for women, she says

April 06, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani campaigning for BJP’s Central Chennai constituency candidate Vinoj P. Selvam at Vepery on Saturday.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani campaigning for BJP’s Central Chennai constituency candidate Vinoj P. Selvam at Vepery on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Bharatiya Janata Party is the only political party in this country that gives importance to merit and not to dynastic politics, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, here on Saturday.

While seeking votes for her party’s Tiruvallur (SC) Lok Sabha seat nominee Pon. Balaganapathy, the Minister claimed that the Congress and the DMK opposed the steps of the Union government in granting 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to make India a developed country, I am told that the DMK is setting goals on how to make more money by selling more liquor,” she said. If the BJP candidates in the State got elected, they would ensure that all the welfare measures of the Union government reached every family.

Later in the evening, while votes for Vinoj. P. Selvam, BJP’s Chennai Central candidate, at YMCA auditorium in Vepery, the Union Minister said members of the BJP had been trained to walk through difficult paths to become leaders. “It took a lot of time for the voters of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency to trust me. Even though I was defeated in 2014, I accepted it and started putting in even more hard work to become successful in 2019,” she said.

The Narendra Modi-led government was concerned about the welfare of everyone, she added. Ms Irani also recollected various initiatives taken by the Union government during the pandemic and said, “I request those who got vaccinated for COVID-19 to give the INDIA bloc the injection of rejection and vote for the BJP in the upcoming polls.”

