Lok Sabha polls | 229 election officers to begin visiting residential areas in Chennai to assess vulnerability

March 13, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 229 election sector officers will start visiting residential areas of Chennai to start the first stage of vulnerability mapping, and to build confidence among the local residents ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

At the first training session of the election sector officers held at the Chennai Corporation’s headquarters, Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan directed the officers to focus on confidence-building measures among voters and to spread awareness for better electoral participation.

Chennai District Revenue Officer (Elections) C. Suresh conducted the training session for the 229 election sector officers and 229 assistant election sector officers in the district, stressing the need for assured minimum facilities for persons with disabilities, at all polling stations.

The election sector officers will start visiting all residential areas in the city this week, launching a vulnerability mapping exercise along with the sector’s police officer for confidence-building measures and fine-tuning of the mapping exercise.

Each of the officers will cover 10 to 12 polling stations, visiting every locality of a polling station in the sector, and will hold widespread discussions with the local residents, in a bid to collect intelligence. The officers will enlist the vulnerable households and families, as well as the persons and factors causing such vulnerability in these area.

During the exercise of vulnerability mapping, the election sector officer will consider past incidents and current apprehensions voiced by local residents. Starting Wednesday, March 13, 2024 these officers will regularly visit these residential areas and remain in touch with local residents in the sector, identifying the persons responsible for making the voters vulnerable. Potential troublemakers, including their address, will be shared with the Election Commission after maintaining complete confidentiality of the informers.

The interaction of the sector officers with local residents is expected to facilitate measures to provide a level-playing field and create a conducive environment for electors to cast their votes without fear or favour, said an official.

In the 2021 elections to the Assembly, more than 444 polling stations in Chennai district were mapped in the exercise, for confidence building measures, ahead of the elections.