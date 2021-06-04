Lion dies of suspected Coronavirus infection at Vandalur zoo

A sample came back positive for the infection, but zoo officials said a second sample has been sent for testing, to rule out a false positive

A male lion has died of suspected Coronavirus infection at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, on the outskirts of the city.

According to zoo officials, a sample from the lion was sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, and the result came in as positive for Coronavirus.

“However, it could also be a false positive, and the animal could have died due to co-morbidities. We have no sent a second sample to the Institute,” said a zoo official.

According to sources, the male lion fell sick last week, and veterinarians suspected it to be a Coronavirus infection and they sent samples to the designated laboratory in Bhopal. A few more samples from other lions have also tested positive, said sources. The zoo authorities are trying to find the source of infection, sources said.

The zoo remains closed after the State government announced the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

Last month, eight lions in Hyderabad zoo had tested positive for Coronavirus.