Light showers in city for two more days

After receiving 4 cm of rainfall in Tuesday’s heavy showers, the Meteorological Department has predicted light showers in the city for the next two days.

While Nungambakkam experienced 4 cm of rainfall, Anna University and Chennai airport saw 3 cm eachfor 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The rainfall, due to convectivity, will continue in the city for another two days, officials said. “The sky is likely to be partly cloudy during forenoon and generally cloudy thereafter. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” an official said.

Some districts in the State, including Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Theni, Coimbatore, Pudhukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvannamalai, are likely to recieve isolated rainfall in the coming days.