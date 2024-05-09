Lifetime achievement award conferred on Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman

The Rotary Club of Guindy (RCG) presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman for his contributions to the musical fraternity. According to a press release, the RCG inducted him into its ‘Circle of Success’ at an event on May 8. N. Murali, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, was the chief guest on the occasion. The award, which is RCG’s highest honour, celebrates individuals who exemplify vocational excellence and make significant contributions to society, inspiring others to follow suit in creating a better world.