Learning deficit, rising tech dependence among reasons for fall in Class X pass percentage

In the academic year 2018-19, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.44 in the Class X Board examination. As the world battled a pandemic, the schools remained closed for two years, and the State declared a blanket ‘all-pass’ to the students. Cut to academic year 2021-2022, GCC-run schools’s pass percentage hit a 10-year low of 75.84. Since then, Chennai district’s pass percentage has struggled to leave the 70 scale.

This year, the district recorded a pass percentage of 88.21, with GCC schools recording 79.11 and government schools recording 79.07. The government school performance in the city is only the second lowest in the State, the last spot being taken by Vellore district. This consistent dip in the pass percentage has been attributed to many factors, chief among these being the learning deficit that occurred due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Steps have not been taken by schools to remedy the pandemic-induced learning loss among the children. This is affecting students from Class I. There should be a diagnostic test conducted to understand at what learning stage the students are and a curriculum that would benefit them must be planned accordingly,” said K.R. Maalathi, CEO, Auuro Educational Services.

Even with the learning loss, other experts point out that the technological dependence among students has gone up. “Other districts have been able to bounce back to the pre-COVID-19 numbers but Chennai has not. The dependence on technology for things other than studies has adversely affected them. Despite counselling sessions with children and parents, the students are not able to move away from the screens,” said N. Vijayan, Senior Principal, Zion Group of Schools.

However, these are not the only problems that plague the schools as P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, The State Platform for Common School System–Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), points out. “On a foundation-level, the students need to be told why education is an important aspect and be taught the importance of pursuing it. Most would rather work as it would help them get a quick buck, and further, the students also fall prey to the rising drug menace in schools,” he said.

Cyril Alexander of the Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) stated that all schools should be declared a tobacco-free zone, otherwise even younger children will start falling preying to it.

An official in the GCC said: “Interest in education is critical. Methods to handle students who are not comfortable with conventional form of education must be assessed. Skill-based support can also be extended in all schools to empower children to seek better opportunities rather than following classical education.”

He added that, “Low-performing GCC-run schools can be partnered with high-scoring schools to understand the latter’s model and help the other. Ideally, transport services can also be offered to students so dropout rates can be monitored.” GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said a granular analysis of the results, both Class X and XII and school-wise and subject-wise, would be done and students who needed special guidance would be identified by September for the upcoming academic year.