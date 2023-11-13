HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Last mile connectivity facility for five Chennai Metro Rail stations soon

Thirumangalam, Guindy, Chennai airport, Koyambedu and Alandur Metro Rail stations have been shortlisted as these station have high footfall in the 54-km network which is functional now, say officials

November 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CMRL officials plan to operate a combination of four-seater, five-seater, eight-seater and 12-seater vehicles in the stations with a five-minute frequency.

CMRL officials plan to operate a combination of four-seater, five-seater, eight-seater and 12-seater vehicles in the stations with a five-minute frequency. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Five Chennai Metro Rail stations will get last mile connectivity facility like electric vehicles of varying capacities next year to facilitate easy travel between stations and destinations of commuters. Thirumangalam, Guindy, Chennai airport, Koyambedu and Alandur Metro Rail stations have been shortlisted to get last mile connectivity vehicles which will drop them near their final destination.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they plan to operate a combination of four seater, five seater, eight seater and 12 seater vehicles in these stations with a five-minute frequency. They will float the expression of interest (EOI) shortly and after a few weeks, they will call for tenders as well. “The reason we opted to go ahead with EOI first is because we needed to see the response from the respective vendors. We want to see their financial capabilities and also look into a few business models. Based on the feedback we receive, we will decide the tender conditions and float the bids,” an official said.

They said, they chose these five stations since they have high footfall in the 54 km network which is functional now. While commuters have been demanding last mile connectivity in all stations for years now, it is not clear why there is a delay and the reason for choosing only five stations initially.

Though mini buses and e-autorickshaws are operating in some of the stations, commuters say last mile connectivity vehicles are a necessity in all stations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.