Land acquisition, shifting of utilities for Chennai Metro’s Airport-Kilambakkam stretch may begin soon

April 05, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The land acquisition work and shifting of utilities for the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL)’s Airport-Kilambakkam project may start soon.

The CMRL has written to the State government seeking funds to begin the land acquisition and shifting of utility lines. “We have requested ₹800 crore from the State government for starting the process. Soon, we will seek funding for the project as well,” an official of the CMRL said.

Commuters from areas in south — Tambaram, Chitlapakkam, Vandalur and other nearby localities — are looking forward to this project, estimated to cost about ₹4,080 crore. Commuters say the stretch will give them easy connectivity to many locations in Anna Salai, north Chennai and Anna Nagar which have Metro Rail connectivity now.

Covering a stretch of 15.3 km, this project starts at Chennai airport and goes up to Kilambakkam, with stations at Pallavaram, Kothandam Nagar, Chromepet, Mahalakshmi Colony, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Tambaram, Irumbuliyur, Peerkankaranai, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Arignar Anna Zoo and Kilambakkam Bus Terminus.

Sources said initially about four hectares of land would be required for shifting of utilities. As this project has been planned as an elevated line and it runs along the G.S.T. Road, the construction can be completed at a fairly good pace. “But the challenge is getting funds for the project and approvals too need to come quickly. Since we will shortly get the funds for land acquisition and the process too will begin, it may be slightly faster and easier when we ask for funds from banks for this project,” another official said.

Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) gave in-principle approval to implement this project. After the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus is opened for public and operations gradually move to this facility, it will be imperative to have good public transport connectivity to the terminus, the sources said.