‘Lamps on Adhanur flyover on the blink’

The lamps on the Adhanur flyover on Adhanur-Kilambakkam Road in Urapakkam–Kilambakkam stopping functioning sometime ago; residents say they are on the blink for more than a year now.
Residents point out that they have apprised the Kancheepuram District Collectorate about the issue.
“The flyover witnesses heavy traffic as it connects Urapakkam, Kilambakkam and Adhanur. Pedestrians also use this flyover. After sunset, the service lanes, where too lamps don’t function, are frequented by tipplers and due to poor lighting, the lanes are misused in various other ways,” says M. Chari, a resident of Swami Nagar in Urapakkam. In this regard, an official at the Collectorate says that steps will be taken soon to have the street lamps restored.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor