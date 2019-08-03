‘Lamps on Adhanur flyover on the blink’

The lamps on the Adhanur flyover on Adhanur-Kilambakkam Road in Urapakkam–Kilambakkam stopping functioning sometime ago; residents say they are on the blink for more than a year now.

Residents point out that they have apprised the Kancheepuram District Collectorate about the issue.

“The flyover witnesses heavy traffic as it connects Urapakkam, Kilambakkam and Adhanur. Pedestrians also use this flyover. After sunset, the service lanes, where too lamps don’t function, are frequented by tipplers and due to poor lighting, the lanes are misused in various other ways,” says M. Chari, a resident of Swami Nagar in Urapakkam. In this regard, an official at the Collectorate says that steps will be taken soon to have the street lamps restored.