Lakshmipuram bus stop in West Tambaram turns parking lot

Commuters boarding Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses from Lakshmipuram bus stop in West Tambaram have made a plea to the Tambaram Municipality to relocate the halting point, as the facility has become an unauthorised parking lot for motorcycles.

Commuters complain that visitors to commercial establishments near the bus stop park their bikes here, forcing them to wait on the carriageway.

Says T.M. Raj, president, Lakshmipuram Extension Welfare Association (LEWA), “We sent many petitions to the officials of Tambaram Municipality requesting the relocation of the bus stop, but no action has been taken yet. Women passengers often wait at the intersection of Mudichur Road and Lakshmipuram Extension First Main Road to board buses.”

Commuter A. Gayathri says, “The bus stop has become a two-wheeler parking lot. Adding to our woes, auto drivers often park near the bus stop. Even crossing the road is a difficult task, as the flow of vehicles is continuous on the stretch.”

Raj says that the Municipality should consider establishing a bus stop at the intersection of Mudichur Road and Mullai Nagar Main Road. “Pedestrians will benefit if the authorities also install a traffic signal and a pedestrian crossing here,” he adds.