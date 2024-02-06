GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A. Kulothungan appointed as Puducherry Collector 

February 06, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A. Kulothungan has been posted as the new District Collector of Puducherry. He comes in place of E. Vallavan who was recently transferred from Puducherry administration. 

Mr. Kulothungan, who belongs to the 2017 batch of AGMU cadre, was earlier posted as District Collector of Karaikal region.  Secretary to Government of Puducherry D. Manikandan has been posted as Collector of Karaikal region.  Secretary to Government Jayanta Kumar Ray will look after subjects such as PWD, Smart City, Tourism and IT earlier handled by Mr Manikandan.  Secretary A. Muthamma has been given temporary charge of Health, Civil Supplies and Women and Child Development.  Pankaj Kumar Jha has been posted as Resident Commissioner, Puducherry Government Guest House, New Delhi, a government order said. 

